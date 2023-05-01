Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 301.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

