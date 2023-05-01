Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

