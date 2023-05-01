Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hormel Foods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.44 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.