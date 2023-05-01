Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,211 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shopify stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

