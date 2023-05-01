Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 909 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.16 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.54 and its 200 day moving average is $445.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

