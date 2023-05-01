Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

