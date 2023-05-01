Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Increases By 10.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AEye by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 1,446,483 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,637,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 622,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 664,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 203.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

LIDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative net margin of 2,706.72% and a negative return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

