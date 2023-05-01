Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Increases By 8.7%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 835 ($10.43) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 825 ($10.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.90) to GBX 921 ($11.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.67.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

