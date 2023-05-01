Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Grows By 9.2%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 631,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Caesarstone by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Caesarstone by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Stock Up 3.6 %

CSTE stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

