Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Grows By 9.0%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $213.92 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

