Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Increases By 19.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO opened at $1.31 on Monday. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

