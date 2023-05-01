Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Expands By 10.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 3,872,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYSCF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

