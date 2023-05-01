Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Decreases By 20.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCOA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Marijuana Company of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Marijuana Company of America
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marijuana Company of America (MCOA)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.