Short Interest in Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Decreases By 17.5%

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MEBUF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Mebuki Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
