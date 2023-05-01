Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Drops By 12.1%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,402,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,336.7 days.

Melco International Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

