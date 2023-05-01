Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

