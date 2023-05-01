SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

SEDG opened at $285.63 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average of $291.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

