Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

