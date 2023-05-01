Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
