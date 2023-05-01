South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 19,200 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,097,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,007,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,226,000 after buying an additional 198,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

PB opened at $62.62 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.