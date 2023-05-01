South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 34,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

