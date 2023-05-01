South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.19% of United States Steel worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

