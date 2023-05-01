South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

ARW opened at $114.43 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Recommended Stories

