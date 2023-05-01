South Dakota Investment Council Buys 12,700 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.23% of Viasat worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viasat by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,557,000 after acquiring an additional 218,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

