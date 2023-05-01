South Dakota Investment Council Buys 17,699 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla stock opened at $164.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

