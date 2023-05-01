South Dakota Investment Council Buys 18,716 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.38 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

