South Dakota Investment Council Buys 50,700 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

