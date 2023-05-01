South Dakota Investment Council Buys 55,268 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,268 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.76% of Caleres worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.