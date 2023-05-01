South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

