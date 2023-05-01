South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.16% of LCI Industries worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII opened at $112.96 on Monday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

