South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $217.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.