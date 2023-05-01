South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

PRU opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $112.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

