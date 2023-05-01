South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of First American Financial worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 268,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

