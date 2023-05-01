South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

