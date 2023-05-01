South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

