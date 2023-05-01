South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 34,521 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $1,897,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

