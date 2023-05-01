South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 314.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Up 2.0 %

WestRock stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.