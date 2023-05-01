South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 314.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.
WestRock Stock Up 2.0 %
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WestRock (WRK)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.