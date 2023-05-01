South Dakota Investment Council Sells 104,149 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,149 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $82.10 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

