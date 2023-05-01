South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,301 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.69 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

