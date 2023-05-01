South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,900 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.