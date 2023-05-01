South Dakota Investment Council Sells 221,556 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221,556 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.46% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 6.8 %

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TPH opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

