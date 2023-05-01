South Dakota Investment Council Sells 386 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $169.83 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

