South Dakota Investment Council Sells 400 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $139.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $141.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

