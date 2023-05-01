South Dakota Investment Council Sells 63,500 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

