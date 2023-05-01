South Dakota Investment Council Trims Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Enerplus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.