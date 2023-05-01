South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,817.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.53. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

