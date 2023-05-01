SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SP Plus Stock Performance
Shares of SP opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $670.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus
In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
