SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $670.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

