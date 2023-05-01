SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $106,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $341.03 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $348.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.72 and a 200-day moving average of $331.97.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.