Spencer B. Robbins Buys 2,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Spencer B. Robbins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

