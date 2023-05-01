Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Spin Master Stock Up 14.5 %
OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $28.34 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
