Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Spok has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Spok Price Performance

SPOK stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 in the last three months. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spok during the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Spok by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

